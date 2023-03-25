comscore 2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 a.m.
  • MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / THE FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU VIA AP In this photo, provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men Saturday, March 25, in Key West, Fla. An airport spokesperson reported that both men were uninjured and were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. Read more

