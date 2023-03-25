comscore Column: Kāko‘o ‘oihana Hawai‘i | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Kāko‘o ‘oihana Hawai‘i

  • By na Kekai Paracuelles, Nälani Klopfenstein, æImi Santos, a me Kahanu Cuban
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shoppers browse the Pop-Up Makeke marketplace at the Native Hawaiian Convention in the Sheraton Waikiki on July 21.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shoppers browse the Pop-Up Makeke marketplace at the Native Hawaiian Convention in the Sheraton Waikiki on July 21.

Synopsis: Supporting Hawaiian-owned businesses allows Native Hawaiians to perpetuate our culture in these ever-changing times. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Businesses still in COVID recovery mode

Scroll Up