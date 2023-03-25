Column: Kāko‘o ‘oihana Hawai‘i

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Supporting Hawaiian-owned businesses allows Native Hawaiians to perpetuate our culture in these ever-changing times. Read more

I ka makahiki 2008, ua hoæokumu æo Kanani Miner i käna æoihana, æo Hina Hawaiæi. Ke küæai æia aku nei nä lole wahine, käne, a kamaliæi hoæi, ma nä kaila küikawä, no ko Hawaiæi poæe. I ka hoæomaka æana, küæai æia akula ma nä mäkeke. æO ia hele nö a hoæomaka ke küæai pünaewele æana. I mea ia nona e mahalo ai i ka moæomeheu Hawaiæi. æO ia ke kumu i kapa æia ai käna æoihana æo Hina Hawaiæi. æO Hina, he akua wahine nona ka mana o nä wähine a pau. æO ka hoæomau æana i ka moæomeheu a me ka moæolelo Hawaiæi ka pahuhopu o käna hana noæeau, me ka hoæoulu æana i nä keiki e külia i ka nuæu, a e hana maiau æia nä mea a pau a läkou e hana ai. Aia æo Hina Hawaiæi ma Pearlridge Center Uptown ma ka æaoæao æäkau o ka Satellite City Hall. Hiki hoæi ke kipa i ka paena pünaewele ma hinahawaii.com.

I ka MH 2013, æike akula æo Kekai Paracuelles i ka wahï päleo a ka hui hïmeni æo Nä Palapalai a ua hoihoi æo ia i ke æano o nä lei ma ka æikena. Pëlä i æupu ai kona manaæo e küæai i lei püpü. Ua moku æë kahi lei püpü ona a ua paæa mai naæe iä ia nä püpü mai ia wä mai. æO ia hele nö a æupu ka manaæo i loko ona e haku i lei püpü me ia mau püpü. A hoæomaka ihola kona aæo æana iä ia iho i ke kui lei püpü a kuluma ia hana. I këia manawa, eia nö æo ia ke haku lei nei ma ke kaila pïkake e like me kekahi kiæi äna i æike ai. æO kona pahuhopu nui, æo ia ka lilo æana i loea ma ia hana, a i laæana no kona poæe hoa kanaka Hawaiæi, a no ka hoæohana æana i ka æölelo Hawaiæi küpono ke küæai aku. Inä puni lei püpü æoe, e käkoæo mai iä ia ma o ke kipa æana i kona hale küæai pünaewele ma etsy.com/shop/IslandPupu.

æOiai ka wä maæi ahulau, he nui nä kiæi a Julia Asano i kaha ai, a hoæomaka ka paæi æana i ia mau kiæi ma ke æano he pepili. Ua kahakiæi æo ia i nä æano mea Hawaiæi like æole a küæai akula i mea e hoæoulu ai i kälä uku kula. æÖlelo æo ia, “Küpono ke kaha æana i nä mea Hawaiæi no nä poæe Hawaiæi.” Puni æo ia i ke küæai aku ma nä makeke i komo æole ai ka huaæölelo “Aloha” ma nä inoa. Na käna mau kiæi e höæike i kona aloha, a e hoæokomo hoæi i nä haliæa aloha i loko o nä hoa kanaka. Kapa æia käna æoihana æo Kahomelani’s. He inoa ia nona, no kona makuahina, a no kona kupunahine e mälama ai. Mahalo æo Julia i kona makuahine, kona kupuna, a me kona mau poæe käkoæo. Hiki iä æoe ke käkoæo ma o ke küæai æana i käna mau pepili, palule, päpale, a me nä mea hou aæe ma o käna paena pünaewele https://kahomelanis.com/. A e æike æia nö hoæi käna mau mea ma Noæeau Designers.

“Kanaka owned, Pae æÄina inspired.” Ua hoæokumu æia æo Waiæolu Creations i ka MH 2012. æO Allyson Franco ka haku o nei æoihana lole. Nui hoæi kona kälena i nä æano hana like æole. Ua puka æo ia mai ke kula æo Kamehameha Kapälama i ka MH 2012, a laila, hoæomau akula æo ia i ka æimi naæauao ma ke Kulanui o Hawaiæi ma Mänoa i ka mëkia æIke Hawaiæi i ka MH 2015. He moæolelo ko nä mea a pau i haku æia ma Waiæolu Creations, a he kumu i haku æia ai. Pëlä e ola ai kä käkou æölelo, ko käkou moæomeheu Hawaiæi, a me ka æike Hawaiæi o ko käkou mau küpuna. Wahi a ka haku, “My brand is to create products that speak for themselves that people can wear anywhere.” æO ia ka pahuhopu nui o Waiæolu Creations. æAæole æo ka lole wale nö kä Waiæolu Creations. æO ka pine æoe, æo ke käkini æoe, æo ka pepili, ka läkeke, a pëlä wale aku. E kipa aku käkou i kä läkou pünaewele æo https://wai-olu-creations.myshopify.com/ no ke käkoæo æana!