It looks like city politicians have joined the inflation battle, on the wrong side (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22).

Of course politicians will raise your taxes to try to slow the economy down a bit. Sixty percent raises? Good thing they weren’t feeling greedy.

Bad look, boys, and a worse smell.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

