Letter: Liberal arts courses essential to learning

The article, “Computer science mandate for Hawaii public schools debated” (Star-Advertiser, March 17), tells us that some powerful political players are pushing for the Legislature to pass House Bill 503, which would direct the Board of Education to develop an analysis on making computer science a graduation requirement. This probably would be a major step toward implementing the mandate in the schools.

Like many of us who have taught graduates of Hawaii public schools, I have affection for our K-12 students and admire their grit and determination. But we also know that student deficiencies in analysis and understanding (and their reading and writing skills) are a real problem — a major cause being the limited attention the K-12 system gives to subjects like English and social studies.

Imposing a computer science mandate would steal even more time and resources from these underresourced liberal arts courses.

We notice that some businesses tend to look more kindly than previously on recent college liberal arts graduates applying for jobs. The word on the street is that they are curious intellectually, good thinkers and learners and able to relate well to colleagues.

Noel Kent

Manoa

