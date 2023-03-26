comscore Letter: Liberal arts courses essential to learning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Liberal arts courses essential to learning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

The article, “Computer science mandate for Hawaii public schools debated” (Star-Advertiser, March 17), tells us that some powerful political players are pushing for the Legislature to pass House Bill 503, which would direct the Board of Education to develop an analysis on making computer science a graduation requirement. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Raise Medicaid reimbursements

Scroll Up