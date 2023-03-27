comscore Russia test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Russia test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 14, 2018 Russia’s Defense Ministry said Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. Shown here, the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow in 2018.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 14, 2018

    Russia’s Defense Ministry said Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. Shown here, the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow in 2018.

MOSCOW >> Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
4 hikers rescued from Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up