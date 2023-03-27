Russia test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW >> Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.
The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.
The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.
It said the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.
Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
