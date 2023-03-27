comscore Letter: Pay raises for politicians won’t solve city’s woes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Pay raises for politicians won’t solve city’s woes

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

I realize we have problems. We need more police officers, more affordable housing and more. However the salaries of elected city officials are not a problem that needs to be solved (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). Read more

