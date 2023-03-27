Letter: Pay raises for politicians won’t solve city’s woes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I realize we have problems. We need more police officers, more affordable housing and more. However the salaries of elected city officials are not a problem that needs to be solved (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22).

Before they ran for office or applied for the job, they knew how much the salary was. Now they want these outrageous raises. Nobody gets pay raises like that.

If they don’t think they’re being paid enough, they should find another job. Just don’t take money from my pocket and put it in yours.

Lunsford Phillips

Kailua

