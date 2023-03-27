comscore Letter: Treat homeless with compassion, respect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Treat homeless with compassion, respect

I implore our governor, mayor and all their staff to read “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder. The book is about Dr. Jim O’Connell’s urgent mission to help homeless people in the Boston area. Read more

