UH names permanent head of nursing school

Clementina D. Ceria-Ulep, a University of Hawaii graduate and lauded UH faculty member and leader, was appointed permanent dean of the UH Manoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing.

Ceria-Ulep was acting dean for three months in 2021 before becoming interim dean on Nov. 1 that year. Her permanent appointment is effective April 1.

“I appreciate the confidence and trust placed in me by faculty, staff, students, colleagues and administration,” Ceria-Ulep said in a UH news release.

“I will use lessons learned and experiences gained to take NAWSON to greater heights with everyone’s support and collaboration to benefit the school, university, state and beyond,” she said.

UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said Ceria- Ulep’s long career in health care, “coupled with her dedication and passion for the profession, make her an asset to the school and the university.”

Ceria-Ulep joined the School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene faculty at UH Manoa in 1993 and has taught in the undergraduate and graduate programs.

She also served in multiple leadership positions, including associate dean for academic affairs. Her clinical practice areas are in adult health and administration, and research focusing on healthy aging, physical activity and physical function.

Ceria-Ulep was instrumental in the implementation of the Hawaii Statewide Nursing Consortium in 2010, the development of new undergraduate pathways to the bachelor’s degree, and the 2013 launch of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program, the news release said.

She was also co-principal investigator of a National Institutes of Health grant to increase physical activity and decrease sedentary time in Filipino seniors who are lay leaders from Filipino Catholic Clubs in Hawaii.

Ceria-Ulep earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing administration from UH Manoa.

She received her Ph.D. in nursing administration from the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

Her honors include Outstanding Alumni of the UH Manoa School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene, Excellence in Nursing Research Award from the Filipino Nurses of Hawaii, Fr. Ernest Claes outstanding leadership award from the Oahu Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs, PRIDE Award from the Philippine Nurses Association of Hawaii and fellow in the Pacific Century Fellows Program.