comscore UH names permanent head of nursing school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH names permanent head of nursing school

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII <strong>Clementina D. Ceria-Ulep: </strong> <em>She received her Ph.D. in nursing administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. </em>

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    Clementina D. Ceria-Ulep:

    She received her Ph.D. in nursing administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

Clementina D. Ceria-Ulep, a University of Hawaii graduate and lauded UH faculty member and leader, was appointed permanent dean of the UH Manoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

Scroll Up