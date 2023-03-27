UH names permanent head of nursing school
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Clementina D. Ceria-Ulep:
She received her Ph.D. in nursing administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree