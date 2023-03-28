Letter: If public officials want money, get private job

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Well, now we know where the increase in property assessments and taxes is going: pay raises for the highest-paid politicians in the City and County of Honolulu (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). This whole setup with the Honolulu Salary Commission needs to be investigated by the U.S. attorney general. When you have a commission appointed by the mayor and City Council to give themselves pay increases, something definitely smells of two-day-old fish. Just go to honolulucitycouncil.org/salary-commission and under “Members” click on “See PDF.”

The mayor wants to give property owners a one-time $300 credit on their property taxes, so I say he and his directors should get the same. I for one will remember this when I vote in 2024.

The jobs of mayor, City Council and all the appointed positions are meant to serve the people. If they want to get rich, then stay in the private sector. Don’t run for elected office or accept appointments to positions and then expect to raise your own pay. I didn’t hear Mayor Rick Blangiardi complain about the pay when he was running for office. I also didn’t hear any appointees complain when they accepted their positions.

Sylvia Kalama

Waipahu

