Letter: If public officials want money, get private job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: If public officials want money, get private job

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Well, now we know where the increase in property assessments and taxes is going: pay raises for the highest-paid politicians in the City and County of Honolulu (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). Read more

