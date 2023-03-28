comscore Letter: LGBTQ flags show respect and support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: LGBTQ flags show respect and support

Mahalo to state Sen. Kurt Fevella for defending the presence of LGBTQ rainbow flags in our schools (“GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags,” Star-Advertiser, March 24), and chastising state Rep. Elijah Pierick for his objections to it. Read more

