Letter: LGBTQ flags show respect and support

Mahalo to state Sen. Kurt Fevella for defending the presence of LGBTQ rainbow flags in our schools ("GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags," Star-Advertiser, March 24), and chastising state Rep. Elijah Pierick for his objections to it.

I attended graduate school with Pierick, and upon completion of my master of divinity degree, I was ordained a pastor by my church. I also am gay, a fact that in no way adversely affects my calling, which is focused on ministering to sexual minorities. Pride flag emblems are affixed to my car fenders as a way of showing support and respect for gay people.

As a man claiming to be Christian, Pierick should seek ways to express acceptance, love and compassion to all, instead of castigation and judgment toward a marginalized community.

Paul Colin Weidig
Kaneohe