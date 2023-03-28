Say Cheese!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

April is National Grilled Cheese Month — and April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day — so, of course, we’re celebrating with all things cheesy. Read more

Whether you prefer traditional grilled cheese sammies or more gourmet creations, the following collection should satisfy your craving.

Honolulu Bistro

Located in Ala Moana Center, Honolulu Bistro (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1069) is a locally and family owned business that features both sweet and savory gourmet grilled sandwiches. Savory grilled cheeses include the OG (classic all-American grilled cheese on jumbo white bread), the pesto deluxe (mozzarella cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto with hickory smoked turkey), and the pastrami (mozzarella cheese, lean sliced pastrami, caramelized onions and housemade sauce for dipping). If you’re looking for something colorful, get Da Aloha, which features rainbow mozzarella cheese with a garlic butter glaze on top.

Call 808-728-5894 or go online to honolulubistro.com.

Aloha Melt Waikiki

Aloha Melt Waikiki specializes in all things grilled cheese. The classic melt features cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheese with caramelized onions, bacon and aioli sauce. Meanwhile, Four Cheese is a gooey mix of cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses. Want to take your grilled cheese to the next level? Get the Aloha Melt with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, Sriracha aioli sauce and pickled jalapeño peppers.

Call 808-600-8887 or visit alohamelt.com.

Jolene’s Market

Family owned and operated Jolene’s Market (various locations) offers new twists on classic sandwiches. The biz features an entire menu of cheese melts made with cheddar, Muenster and Swiss cheese in house-baked Japanese milk bread. Popular options include lobster melt, “buttah” shrimp melt, prime roast melt and birria melt with consommé.

Visit joleneshawaii.com.

Skull & Crown Trading Co.

This Chinatown tiki bar (62 N. Hotel St.) is known for its signature cocktails but also offers delicious bar eats. The grilled cheese shrimp toast offers a twist on the classic sammie and features shrimp salad with housemade XO sauce and melted Havarti cheese between Wallflour sesame sourdough.

Call Skull & Crown Trading Co. at 808-372-0620 or visit skullandcrowntrading.com.

La Tour Café

La Tour Café (various locations) is home to a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches. The traditional grilled cheese sandwich includes cheddar, Havarti and whipped cream cheese. If you want a more luxe sammie, go for the garlicky kale and mushroom grilled cheese — complete with baby kale, roasted button mushrooms, cotija, Havarti, cream cheese and garlic butter. Other options include tuna melt on sourdough or wagyu melt made with Snake River Farms wagyu beef.

Visit latourcafe.com.

The Manifest

The Manifest (32 N. Hotel St.) is a coffee shop and café by day and a cocktail bar and club at night. Its café menu offers a variety of paninis and toasted sandwiches. While this spot doesn’t have a traditional grilled cheese, its barbecue tuna melt panini — sustainably caught wild yellowfin tuna salad, Jim Beam barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese on multi-grain wheat — and prosciutto ham and Gouda cheese panini both hit the spot.

Visit manifesthawaii.com.

WESTMAN Café + Lounge

WESTMAN Café + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) is known for its brunch, but recently launched a lounge menu. A variety of melts are on the menu, including grilled cheese on homemade brioche, Bolognese melt with ground beef and tomato paste, and tuna melt with tuna and mayo.

Call 808-922-1500 or visit westmancafe.com.