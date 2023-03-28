comscore Expansion plan at Grand Wailea hits permitting complication | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Expansion plan at Grand Wailea hits permitting complication

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT The Grand Wailea resort’s plans to add about 137 more units are on hold until applications for special permits are approved. Above, a view of the Hibiscus Pool at the luxury Maui hotel.

A Maui Planning Commission hearing officer has recommended denying the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort’s applications for a planned development and special management area permits, which are needed for the luxury resort to complete its plan to add about 137 more units. Read more

