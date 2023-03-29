Letter: LGBTQ flags not among state’s many problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With so many problems to solve in Hawaii — rampant houselessness, the majority of ohana living paycheck- to-paycheck, Native Hawaiians dying while on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist — state Rep. Elijah Pierick is concerned about pride flags at Ewa Makai Middle School (“GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags,” Star-Advertiser, March 24)?

Seriously, brah? In Hawaii, there’s no place for the culture-war politics that works so well on the continent. Hawaii has long fostered a culture based on aloha, tolerance and inclusion. Our mahu and LGBTQ population has been woven into the fabric of Hawaiian society long before contact with the West.

Pierick’s effort to stifle a sense of community, inclusion and acceptance in our schools is not welcome.

Get plenty problems to solve in state government, and flags are not one of them. If our culture does not suit you, feel free to leave. There are plenty of places on the continent where bigotry and divisive politics work. But not here.

Malulani Moreno

Makiki

