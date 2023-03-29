comscore Letter: LGBTQ flags not among state’s many problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: LGBTQ flags not among state's many problems

With so many problems to solve in Hawaii — rampant houselessness, the majority of ohana living paycheck- to-paycheck, Native Hawaiians dying while on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist — state Rep. Elijah Pierick is concerned about pride flags at Ewa Makai Middle School (“GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags,” Star-Advertiser, March 24)? Read more

