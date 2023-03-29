Letter: Raw milk should be screened for safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Raw milk is a product that has not been pasteurized, which is a process of heating to a degree sufficient to kill tuberculosis bacilli and similar dangerous organisms. Read more

It is attractive to consider raw milk’s economy by avoiding the cost of pasteurization, as well as economizing by eliminating the middleman, to sell raw milk directly to neighbors and friends.

Raw milk is loaded with bacteria, despite sanitation efforts; some producers are worse than others. These organisms are mostly harmless, but cause quicker milk spoilage.

It would be nice if raw milk could be screened, so as not to exceed certain maximal bacterial counts, but I don’t believe this was contemplated in House Bill 521 (“Bill would lead to raw milk distribution,” Star-Advertiser, March 20).

John M. Corboy, M.D.

Mililani

