Letter: Some highway lights continue to strobe

I submitted a letter several weeks ago regarding the vigorously strobing streetlights that were malfunctioning on the H-1/H-3 merge for a year or more (“Strobing street lamps distracting to drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25).

I would like to simultaneously applaud and question the results. Almost immediately the lights in question were fixed: Thank you.

However, less than a half-mile away near the Exit 15 offramp, three other lights continue to brilliantly strobe, presenting a potentially dangerous situation. When the other lights were fixed, why were these ignored?

Do our state officials not drive these roads at night?

Bill Riddle

Kaneohe

