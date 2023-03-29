Editorial | Letters Letter: Some highway lights continue to strobe Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I submitted a letter several weeks ago regarding the vigorously strobing streetlights that were malfunctioning on the H-1/H-3 merge for a year or more (“Strobing street lamps distracting to drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I submitted a letter several weeks ago regarding the vigorously strobing streetlights that were malfunctioning on the H-1/H-3 merge for a year or more (“Strobing street lamps distracting to drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). I would like to simultaneously applaud and question the results. Almost immediately the lights in question were fixed: Thank you. However, less than a half-mile away near the Exit 15 offramp, three other lights continue to brilliantly strobe, presenting a potentially dangerous situation. When the other lights were fixed, why were these ignored? Do our state officials not drive these roads at night? Bill Riddle Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Tips from mayor’s meeting in Waianae