Letter: Fly only U.S., Hawaii flags at public schools

In response to the outcry over a legislator calling out the display of the LGBTQ flag at a public school (“GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags,” Star- Advertiser, March 24): Would this have happened if it was a Christian flag? Read more

