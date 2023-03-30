Letter: Fly only U.S., Hawaii flags at public schools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to the outcry over a legislator calling out the display of the LGBTQ flag at a public school (“GOP leader urges ouster of Republican representative over LGBTQ flags,” Star- Advertiser, March 24): Would this have happened if it was a Christian flag?

I say the outcry would have been louder if the legislator did not question the presence of the Christian flag. The only flags that should be displayed prominently and recognized at any taxpayer-funded public school should be those of the United States and the state of Hawaii. Period.

James Roller

Mililani

