Celia Downs: ‘Madness’ is fitting as teams gear up for Final Fours

I’ll probably be chided for daring to comment on this year’s NCAA basketball tournaments despite not religiously following the action — in my defense, my alma mater, Marquette, lost in the first (women) and second (men) rounds so the drive to watch fell after that.

However, the men’s Final Four matchup is so unusual this year that I can’t help but take note. It’s odd, but it’ll be great, because who could have predicted it? (I’ll bet whoever did is making a pretty penny right now in their office pools.)

It’s not just that there are no No. 1 seeds for the first time; a lineup featuring 4 and 5 seeds is no less exciting. But a No. 9 seed (Florida Atlantic)? That’s uncommon. And the conferences represented — Conference USA? Mountain West? — add more intrigue.

When I then consider the Marquette men’s coach, Shaka Smart, and his memorable tournament history, this year’s Final Four seems even more impactful.

Smart vaulted into the spotlight in 2011 when he guided Virginia Commonwealth from the tournament’s then-brand-new First Four round to the Final Four. His tenure at VCU made headlines for the “Havoc” defense system that swarmed opponents in a full-court press.

Smart left VCU for Texas and found modest success there; now at Marquette, it’s taken just two seasons under his watch for the Golden Eagles to rise to the top of the stacked Big East Conference (coincidentally, thanks to a solid offense) and make an admirable run against Tom Izzo and Michigan State before ultimately falling short in this year’s tournament.

All this is to say that I appreciate good underdog tales, which is why the Final Four game featuring San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in particular grabs my attention.

A Mountain West vs. C-USA match in the upper echelons of NCAA basketball, at least in recent times, just doesn’t happen. The powerhouse conferences crowd everyone else out — and, to be fair, the other Final Four game pits the Big East’s No. 4 UConn against No. 5 Miami of the ACC so they still are represented this year.

Florida Atlantic is this year’s Cinderella squad after toppling teams like Tennessee and Kansas State. San Diego State, seeded No. 5, defeated one of the No. 1 schools, Alabama, on its march toward the Final Four.

I can’t wait to see who comes out on top to face either UConn or Miami. And for every fan forecasting a bloodbath of a title game, I know there will be just as many rooting for the inevitable under (under, under) dog.

We can’t forget the women’s Final Four, where the last teams standing are a little more predictable (No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech) but where the absences are notable as well.

As I was nurturing my college basketball fandom growing up, the women’s squads to watch were Tennessee, UConn, Notre Dame, Stanford and later Baylor. It’s been a relief to see the domination shift to other schools, and at the same time still a little strange to observe Tennessee losing in the second round and UConn in the third.

(In fact, the Huskies, by falling in the Sweet 16, did not advance to the Final Four for the first time in 16 years.)

Unlike the men’s side, people have a pretty good guess as to who will prevail: South Carolina, which under head coach Dawn Staley has taken over UConn’s role as the team to beat. LSU, helmed by former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, poses a threat, but to many observers it’s no contest.

Predictable or not, this year’s Final Four tournaments will feature thrilling games and, at least on the men’s side, a surprising title match. College basketball is the most wonderful time of my year, and I’m glad I still have a chance to see some great action before it’s all over.