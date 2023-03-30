comscore UH baseball displaying an army of arms lately | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH baseball displaying an army of arms lately

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 10 UH’s Harry Gustin has found his groove after improving his strength and command during the offseason. His fastball consistently hits 91-92 mph and he now has four pitches at his disposal after adding a cutter.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 10

    UH’s Harry Gustin has found his groove after improving his strength and command during the offseason. His fastball consistently hits 91-92 mph and he now has four pitches at his disposal after adding a cutter.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 25 Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier (13) pitches against Tulane during the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 25

    Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier (13) pitches against Tulane during the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Alex Giroux is 3-0 with a team-best 0.81 ERA.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Alex Giroux is 3-0 with a team-best 0.81 ERA.

The ace pitcher missed the last month of the 2022 season after being injured in an improbable accident. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 30, 2023

Scroll Up