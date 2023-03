Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dr. Tim Brown, epidemiology expert from the East-West Center, was going to address the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast on Wednesday about how COVID-19 was becoming endemic, settled at a flat level.

Then he checked the morning figures, showing an increase in infections and positivity rate, and knew he had to do a rewrite.

Could people have simply given up all precautions? Brown said we’d have to watch for a bit longer to know why this has happened. So, watch it, Hawaii. Really.