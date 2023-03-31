comscore Sexual harassment case settled with Division of Boating’s head | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sexual harassment case settled with Division of Boating’s head

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL/ 2021 Ed Underwood denied the allegations of sexual harassment and assault in his written answer to the amended complaint, and DLNR also denied any wrongdoing on its part.

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation head Ed Underwood has settled a lawsuit with a secretary who alleged he repeatedly sexually harassed her for four years, both physically and verbally, and sexually assaulted her, then retaliated against her for reporting it to the department. Read more

