Hawaii News

Oahu tax relief bill gains in Council amid skepticism

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Members of the Honolulu City Council’s Budget Committee remained skeptical Thursday but advanced Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s plan to give property tax relief to nearly 152,000 qualifying homeowners in the form of a one-time $300 tax credit. Read more

