Hawaii News

Strong Hawaii tourism might fade into summer

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An industry expert says rising prices contribute to the lag in summer bookings. Tours were posted at a pedestrian crossing on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Wednesday.

    An industry expert says rising prices contribute to the lag in summer bookings. Tours were posted at a pedestrian crossing on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People sunbathed at the hula mound in Waikiki.

    People sunbathed at the hula mound in Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Judith and Daren Davis posed for a photo Wednesday at the Royal Hawaiian Center’s “Aloha” display. The newlyweds are spending part of their honeymoon in Hawaii.

    Judith and Daren Davis posed for a photo Wednesday at the Royal Hawaiian Center’s “Aloha” display. The newlyweds are spending part of their honeymoon in Hawaii.

February was a month to love for Hawaii’s visitor industry with arrivals recovering to 96.5% of pre-pandemic times — but the momentum might not continue into what looks to be a much softer summer than expected. Read more

