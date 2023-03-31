comscore University of Hawaii’s sailing drones to collect ocean chemistry data | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii’s sailing drones to collect ocean chemistry data

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • March 31, 2023
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The unmanned Saildrone Explorers that the University of Hawaii at Manoa are using as part of a climate change study are equipped with advanced acoustic and security camera systems and sensors to measure the chemistry of the ocean water nonstop for the next six months.

    The unmanned Saildrone Explorers that the University of Hawaii at Manoa are using as part of a climate change study are equipped with advanced acoustic and security camera systems and sensors to measure the chemistry of the ocean water nonstop for the next six months.

University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers are launching a small fleet of remote-controlled sailing drones that will cruise around the main Hawaiian Islands for the next six months collecting ocean chemistry data. Read more

