EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California’s plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state’s efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast. Read more

