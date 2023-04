Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another “go figure” moment at Honolulu Hale. The unusually large raise proposed for the mayor, the City Council and a select group of appointed officials is an eye-opener — more like a slap of reality (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). Read more

Another “go figure” moment at Honolulu Hale. The unusually large raise proposed for the mayor, the City Council and a select group of appointed officials is an eye-opener — more like a slap of reality (“Panel endorses pay raises for top Honolulu officials,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). The notion that they are owed the increase is beyond upsetting. Is this the public support they meant when asking for votes?

Is the city confident about funding this increase? Or will it mean continuing to cut back on projects? Our neighborhood has been waiting 35 years for stream maintenance in a FEMA-declared flood zone. Go figure!

Lynn Wong

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter