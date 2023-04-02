The Garden Club of Honolulu shares tips on making Easter arrangements
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pokey Richardson, left, and Tina Semenza have enjoyed making floral Easter baskets for parties since their kids were little. It’s important to keep balance and proportion in mind when choosing colors and the size of the blooms.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Easter floral baskets feature pink roses and carnations, white hydrangeas, deep purple irises, lavender chrysanthemums and white delphiniums. Magnolia leaves sprayed with a metallic paint and lemons are also incorporated in the designs.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vinyl-coated chicken wire, instead of nonbiodegradable Oasis foam, holds the flowers and foliage in place. A plastic flower box (about the size of half of a lei container) fits inside the basket to hold the water.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pokey Richardson, right, and Tina Semenza work on an arrangement.