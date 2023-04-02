comscore The Garden Club of Honolulu shares tips on making Easter arrangements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Garden Club of Honolulu shares tips on making Easter arrangements

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pokey Richardson, left, and Tina Semenza have enjoyed making floral Easter baskets for parties since their kids were little. It’s important to keep balance and proportion in mind when choosing colors and the size of the blooms.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Easter floral baskets feature pink roses and carnations, white hydrangeas, deep purple irises, lavender chrysanthemums and white delphiniums. Magnolia leaves sprayed with a metallic paint and lemons are also incorporated in the designs.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Vinyl-coated chicken wire, instead of nonbiodegradable Oasis foam, holds the flowers and foliage in place. A plastic flower box (about the size of half of a lei container) fits inside the basket to hold the water.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pokey Richardson, right, and Tina Semenza work on an arrangement.

Pokey Richardson and Tina Semenza have enjoyed making Easter floral baskets every year since their children were in preschool a good 40 years ago, often up to 15 at a time as table centerpieces for egg-hunt and family parties over the years. Read more

