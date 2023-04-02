comscore $100M for first responder campus project flatlining | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$100M for first responder campus project flatlining

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL The First Responder Technology Campus is planned as a shared site to house operations and training facilities for federal, state and county agencies on Oahu.

    COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL

    The First Responder Technology Campus is planned as a shared site to house operations and training facilities for federal, state and county agencies on Oahu.

A controversial and costly state plan to build a vast campus for state, county and federal first responders in Mililani may have hit a funding snag for a second straight year. Read more

Previous Story
Parks department seeks input on volunteer work

Scroll Up