Warriors get 2024 commitment from one of nation’s top QBs

One of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks has accepted a 2024 scholarship from the University of Hawaii football team.

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman High announced his decision on social media today.

“For me at Bishop Gorman, he’s the most accurate passer we’ve ever had,” said Craig Canfield, the Gaels’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. “He’s extremely accurate, very competitive, and he just works nonstop. He’s a very good player.”

As a junior 2022, left-handed Alejado, who is 5 feet 10 and 165 pounds, was 182-for-240 (75.8%) for 3,575 yards and 54 touchdowns against two interceptions. With the nationally ranked Gaels outscoring opponents 857-92, Alejado played sparingly in the second half.

MaxPreps named Alejado as the nation’s top junior football player in 2022. Gatorade selected Alejado as Nevada’s football player of the year.

Alejado has drawn comparisons to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Both left-handed quarterbacks attended Saint Louis School and were mentored by so-called quarterback guru Vinny Passas. Alejado was 7 years old when he first attended one of Passas’ football practices.

“They’re similar in the way they compete,” Passas said of Alejado and Tagovailoa. “Tua always had to win, and Micah, too. He always has to win. They’re always accurate. I’m really happy for (Alejado) and his family.”

Alejado grew up and Ewa Beach, attended Saint Louis School and moved to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year. “I watched him a little bit when he was young, and he just came in with great poise,” Canfield said. “That’s why he started when he was a freshman. … The players really gravitated toward him. The older players knew he was supposed to be the guy. He just carried himself really well.”

“I think the final result or the finished product is important,” said Passas, who also has mentored UH head coach and record-setting passer Timmy Chang and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. “You need a guy who can move around and make plays, and (Alejado) can do that.”

Bishop Gorman quarterbacks coach Chad Kapanui is a former Rainbow Warrior who was a teammate of Chang’s. “Micah is very knowledgeable of the game and he throws a beautiful ball, just like the head coach at the University of Hawaii,” Kapanui said. “He’s very competitive. He’s a winner.”

--

