Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaii's declining-population trend

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Concern about out-migration of Hawaii's working-age residents has been a factor in ongoing discussions over the cost of living, affordable housing and tax policy, among other public issues — and population data shows that is indeed happening.

Oahu's population fell below 1 million between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, as nearly 21,000 more residents left than arrived, U.S. Census data shows; overall, the state's population as a whole fell 1%. Additionally, it's predicted that in the next 10 years, deaths will exceed births, and while Hawaii's population growth will be "flat," seniors and international residents will make up higher proportions of the populace.