Consepcion Padilla-Arellano is relentless, but that’s about the only compliment to pin on the Mexican citizen, busted for his ninth immigration offense on Hawaii island.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charge of reentry of a removed alien on Tuesday.

What brought him to the attention of police was suspicion of drunken driving and driving without a license in August. One might have thought he’d learned how to lie low by now, but apparently not. The feds must deport him and see that he can’t slip back in.