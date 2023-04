Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This recipe combines two old favorites — a George Foreman grill with chicken drumsticks. Don’t worry, if you have given away your George Foreman appliance; you can use your oven or a barbecue grill. The Foreman grill is convenient to use, as it plugs into the wall and nicely grills chicken skin without much fuss. A marinade of olive oil, balsamic vinegar and steak seasoning salt flavors the chicken, especially if you remember to marinate it the night before. The drumsticks cook in under 30 minutes and are fun for kids (and adults) to eat. Make a double batch and freeze them after grilling to make life a bit easier.

Seasoned Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients:

• 6 chicken drumsticks, skin-on, bone-in, substitute thighs or breasts

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning, substitute your favorite seasoning salt, or salt and pepper Directions:

Place chicken parts in a container and add olive oil, vinegar and seasoning salt. Toss so drumsticks are coated with seasonings. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour up to overnight. Heat a George Foreman grill to 375 degrees. When temperature is reached, place chicken on grill and cover lid, or place on a foil-lined baking sheet into the oven. Turn over after 10 minutes and continue cooking. After 10 more minutes, test the chicken using an instant-read thermometer. Cook until it is done or reaches a temperature of about 165-180 degrees. Cook longer, as needed, as the chicken varies in thickness.

If using an oven, you may want to broil the chicken for a few minutes to achieve the grilled look. Serve hot.

Makes 6 drumsticks.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.