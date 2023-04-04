Sonoran-style specialties
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
A flavorful feast Trio of fajitas ($26.95) is the most popular dish.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Spicy pork ($4) and steak ($4.95) Mexican street tacos
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Lamb quesa birria taco plate ($14.95)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Ashley, Raul and Maggie De La Torre
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree