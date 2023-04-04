Sonoran-style specialties

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving authentic Mexican cuisine, check out Sabrozon Fresh Mexican Food in Waikiki. The family-owned business specializes in Sonoran-style Mexican food.

“Sabrozon” means “very tasty,” according to business owner Raul De La Torre.

“That word is used more in the north side of Mexico,” he explains. “Our family is from Sonora, Mexico, and Baja, California. We wanted to bring our Sonoran-style Mexican food to the island.

“Our cuisine is Sonoran-style because we marinate our meats — especially steak and chicken — with a special marinade,” he adds. “It’s a combination of citrus and limes, onions and garlic. Our recipes are all family recipes.”

Sabrozon offers a variety of street tacos, burritos and fajitas. The trio of fajitas ($26.95) is currently the most popular dish.

“Two people can share one order,” De La Torre says. “It comes with a variety of vegetables — red, green and yellow peppers; zucchini; mushrooms and corn wheels — shrimp, steak, chicken, rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.”

The lamb quesa birria plate ($14.95) is another customer favorite, as are the mahi mahi Baja tacos ($13.95).

“We use beer-battered mahi mahi, and Mexican street tacos come with steak, grilled chicken, spicy pork and, sometimes, we have seasonal beef tongue,” he says.

Both Sabrozon nachos ($15.95) — beans, choice of meat, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños — and carne asada fries ($15.95) are great for sharing.

The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@sabrozon_hi).

“We came to Hawaii to make a difference with our experience,” De La Torre says. “We want people to have a great experience here, from the customer service to the food.”