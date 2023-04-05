2 arrested, 10 cited after sweep of condemned Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo

At the break of dawn, three law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of squatters at the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel and Resort on Banyan Drive in Hilo today.

The sweep resulted in the arrest of two people on outstanding warrants, and 10 citations for simple trespass at the condemned property, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR’s DOCARE, along with the Hawaii Police Department, and State Sheriff Division teamed up to sweep the three-story building, which is condemned due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The building was cleared in less than half an hour, according to authorities, and those inside brought to the parking lot to be cited or arrested.

“We deeply appreciate the assistance and coordination with Hawaii County Police and State Sheriff’s to conduct a safe operation in a very unsafe place,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a news release. “We can’t stress strongly enough that anyone staying in Uncle Billy’s is subjecting themselves to serious injury due to obstructions, hanging wires, filthy conditions, and fire. We hope anyone contemplating returning will take this into consideration.”

The once-thriving and popular resort is an eyesore, DLNR said, and it is extremely dangerous to be inside due to rubbish, human waste, graffiti, hanging wires, and trip hazards.

DLNR said it continues to seek $12.5 million or more from the State Legislature’s general fund to demolish the building.

The agency has contract security services on site during nighttime hours, but is considering additional measures, including perimeter fencing and lighting to further secure the premises from trespassers.

DLNR said individuals cited for trespass are scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on May 19.