comscore Letter: Get your information from more than 1 source | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Get your information from more than 1 source

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding James Pritchett’s letter suggesting that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are guilty of similar crimes, but only Trump is being indicted (“Trump isn’t treated the way Clinton was,” Star-Advertiser, April 3): The Trump and Clinton cases are not comparable. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Green fees would cost visiting family members

Scroll Up