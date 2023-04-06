Letter: Get your information from more than 1 source

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding James Pritchett’s letter suggesting that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are guilty of similar crimes, but only Trump is being indicted (“Trump isn’t treated the way Clinton was,” Star-Advertiser, April 3): The Trump and Clinton cases are not comparable.

Clinton was settling a civil lawsuit and it was not paid for with campaign funds. No law was broken. In Trump’s case, he allegedly quietly paid off a woman who was involved in a sexual relationship with him (which he denies), in possible violation of campaign finance laws.

Campaign fund expenditures have a lot of rules, and paying off a porn star does not fit into any criteria for what campaign donations may be used for. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, already pleaded guilty to breaking campaign spending laws.

That being said, I think we can do better in whom we elect. And as citizens, let’s be mindful of reading and listening to a variety of sources so we can be sure that we get the facts. Joe Rogan and other entertainers should not be a main source of information for anyone.

Tina Shaffer

Kailua

