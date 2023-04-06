comscore Letter: Posting signs won’t improve gun safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Posting signs won’t improve gun safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Wow, I am so glad that our elected leaders have finally figured out how to curb “gun violence” in our city — who knew that signage was the key to enforcement (“Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns,” Star-Advertiser, March 18)? Read more

