Letter: Posting signs won’t improve gun safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wow, I am so glad that our elected leaders have finally figured out how to curb “gun violence” in our city — who knew that signage was the key to enforcement (“Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns,” Star-Advertiser, March 18) ? Read more

Wow, I am so glad that our elected leaders have finally figured out how to curb “gun violence” in our city — who knew that signage was the key to enforcement (“Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns,” Star-Advertiser, March 18)? Just think of all the other laws and ordinances that could be enforced with a few simple signs: “No monster homes allowed,” “No homeless allowed,” “No drinking and driving allowed,” “No sea-erosion countermeasures allowed.” The list goes on.

Yes, now we will be so much safer. Just think of all the criminals and miscreants who will now be able to much more easily figure out where to hang out and conduct their business: at a posted gun-friendly locale or somewhere else, like a safe, “gun-free” safe zone where one can blissfully ignore their surroundings because, after all, it’s “safe.”

Jon Chung

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter