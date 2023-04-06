Shop is a sweet spot for reclusive people

TOKYO >> A new sweet shop operated by Tokyo’s Edogawa ward offers work opportunities and a place to spend time to area residents who stay in their homes and have withdrawn from society.

The Yorimichiya shop sells various kinds of dagashi, or inexpensive, old-fashioned sweets.

“I hope they will come here to relax and it will help bring them into the workforce,” said Mayor Takeshi Saito at an opening ceremony on Feb. 26.

According to a survey conducted in fiscal 2021, there were about 8,000 social recluses, referred to as hikikomori, in Edogawa. If children who don’t attend school were added to that total, the number would likely rise to about 9,000.

The idea for the shop came after Edogawa received requests from hikikomori for a place where they could work minimal hours. The ward decided to establish a place where anyone could hang out and also gain work experience, and decided a sweet shop would fit the bill because having children as primary customers would allow employees to deal with them informally and not be intimidated.

The store includes a sales counter as well as a space supplied with manga, playing cards and other items that allow visitors to interact with each other. Hikikomori can work as shop assistants in shifts as short at 15 minutes.

Staffer Yoshikazu Kukino, 43, said he had once spent about a decade withdrawn from the world.

“When you work, it gives you confidence, so I hope (others) will put aside their fear and take on the challenge,” he said.