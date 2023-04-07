Editorial | Letters Letter: Put elevator, center aisle in Blaisdell Concert Hall Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m delighted to read about the proposed renovations to the Blaisdell Center complex (“$43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m delighted to read about the proposed renovations to the Blaisdell Center complex (“$43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). As former manager of the Honolulu Symphony and a frequent guest of the Concert Hall, I’m well acquainted with the hall and have a few suggestions: >> Include either an elevator or escalator to help visitors get upstairs. Add restrooms. Lots of older folks need that assistance. >> Create a center aisle in the orchestra level seating a la “Lion King.” Climbing across all those seats isn’t fun. Robert Sandla Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: New stadium plan needs full vetting