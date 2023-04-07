comscore Letter: Put elevator, center aisle in Blaisdell Concert Hall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Put elevator, center aisle in Blaisdell Concert Hall

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m delighted to read about the proposed renovations to the Blaisdell Center complex (“$43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New stadium plan needs full vetting

Scroll Up