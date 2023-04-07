Letter: Put elevator, center aisle in Blaisdell Concert Hall

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m delighted to read about the proposed renovations to the Blaisdell Center complex (“$43.6M makeover to start at Blaisdell,” Star-Advertiser, March 30).

As former manager of the Honolulu Symphony and a frequent guest of the Concert Hall, I’m well acquainted with the hall and have a few suggestions:

>> Include either an elevator or escalator to help visitors get upstairs. Add restrooms. Lots of older folks need that assistance.

>> Create a center aisle in the orchestra level seating a la “Lion King.” Climbing across all those seats isn’t fun.

Robert Sandla

Hawaii Kai

