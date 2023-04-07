Editorial: HECO plan needs input from public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) has released a draft of its long-awaited Integrated Grid Plan, outlining steps to take the utility — and this state — into a “clean energy” future. A public comment period now runs for the next two weeks, until April 21.

This presents an important opportunity for residents on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island, Lanai and Molokai who are served by HECO to have their say on the utility’s legally mandated transition to an energy system that runs on 100% renewable resources and produces “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2045.

HECO customers — 95% of our state’s population— should understand that this transition will bring much change over a relatively short period, as HECO brings new energy sources into play and phases out its old systems. Cost containments and stability of power will be imperative as these massive shifts unfold.

The plan outlines four major goals, targeted for action within the next five years:

>> HECO must shore up and modernize its aging grids on each island, so that they can accommodate new energy sources and stand up to potential disruptors such as storms and flooding.

>> Renewable energy from both individual (primarily solar) and large-scale (primarily wind and solar) sources must expand, and rapidly.

>> The energy procured must be reliable, and must be sourced from diverse technologies.

>> To minimize disruption of residents’ lives, the transition to renewables must also keep rates stable to the extent possible, while also addressing “energy equity” by making benefits, such as access to low-cost solar power, available to low- and moderate-income households.

HECO must now move forward with identifying additional, large-scale projects, such as offshore wind farms. The utility must also find effective ways to encourage and expand clean-energy actions by consumers, such as adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and both individual and shared solar systems and energy battery storage.

There will undoubtedly be many bumps along the way, and the state is already navigating them, as with its current shortage of EV-charging stations.

Residents are painfully aware, as well, of the spike in rates resulting from closure of Hawaii’s sole, 30-year-old coal plant last year. HECO predicts rates will rise again as it completes its energy transition. However, let’s hope it’s correct in predicting that bringing new, large-scale renewable energy projects online, including wind and solar projects, and increasing customer-generated energy, such as home-based solar systems, will stabilize rates over the long run.

No single energy source or technology will be adequate to meet Hawaii’s clean energy goals. So while currently, about 32% of HECO’s total energy generation comes from a combination of private solar-energy systems, solar and wind farms, biomass, geothermal and other sources, HECO will need to drastically ramp up that production, and be open to new technologies as they develop.

Hawaii’s isolation poses specific problems for the islands. Hawaii must generate its own energy; it cannot import wind, solar or geothermal power from elsewhere. And so, as HECO recognizes in this Integrated Grid Plan, it is also particularly important to incorporate customer- and community-generated energy, from solar and other sources; and energy efficiencies, from conservation and changed use patterns.

HECO’s “time-of-use” pilot program provides another indication of what customers might expect: To start in July, it’s an optional program offering different rates to “smart meter” customers depending on which part of the day, or night, electricity is used.

The draft grid plan, “A pathway to a clean energy future,” has been filed with the state Public Utilities Commission, and comments can be submitted online at hawaiipowered.com/igpreport. HECO must include and address ratepayers’ concerns in its final plan, due in May, so have your say now.