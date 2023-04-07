comscore Family files wrongful death lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Kona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family files wrongful death lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Kona

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The family of a 32-year-old Kailua-Kona man who was shot and killed in a car he was driving by Hawaii police during a hunt for an attempted murder suspect filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the two officers and the county. Read more

