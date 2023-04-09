DOH: Fecal bacteria in Kailua Bay exceeds permitted levels; Stay out

The public is advised to avoid Kailua Bay until further notice after wastewater was discharged into the ocean, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

The discharge happened at the city-operated Kailua wastewater treatment plant at 95 Kaneohe Bay Drive, which treats up to 15 million gallons of wastewater per day from the Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Kailua communities.

Officials said wastewater samples collected Saturday in Kailua Bay waters exceeded permitted fecal indicator bacteria levels. The status and volume of the discharge were listed as unknown.

The public is advised to remain out of affected waters.

No other details were immediately available.