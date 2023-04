Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This project is a grave concern to many, as shown by the voluminous testimony in opposition to the proposal. Being portrayed as advancing our climate resilience, it will take more than 240 acres of agricultural land and a new well to meet its need for millions of gallons of water — this, while we are already facing a water crisis due to Red Hill. During the last hearing they reported needing more than $100 million of taxpayer money just for infrastructure, not even the buildings!

We are in a climate emergency. We need to use our limited resources toward efforts that will create true resilience to the climate crisis. Gov. Josh Green has committed to lead on climate action. As such, he should stop this boondoggle project from wasting any more tax dollars and commit our resources to real climate solutions.

Sherry Pollack

Kaneohe

