Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Kakaako Makai reopens drama between state, OHA

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Speaker of the House, Rep. Scott Saiki last week offered a new deal with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to give it $100 million plus $65 million to fix damage to a wharf area on part of OHA’s land — in return for a final deal, called a protective covenant, to agree not to excessively develop the area.

