Editorial: Find fair deal for Kakaako Makai
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The dispute centers on the 31 acres of land makai of Ala Moana Boulevard that in 2012 were deeded to OHA in settlement of past deficits in state payments for revenues from ceded lands.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree