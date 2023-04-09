Galleries and museums enliven Oahu’s art scene

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAI’I WATERCOLOR SOCIETY
Inshil Song’s “Daylight” uses splashes of traditional watercolor to depict a bird-of-paradise. It is one of 67 juried works on display at the 2023 Members’ Exhibition of the Hawai’i Watercolor Society at Downtown Art Center this month.
COURTESY HAWAI’I WATERCOLOR SOCIETY
Darold Ramelb’s “Red Regalia” combines traditional watercolor, acyrlic and gouache. It won the The Best in Show Golden Callus Award at the 2023 Members’ Exhibition of the Hawai’i Watercolor Society at Downtown Art Center this month..