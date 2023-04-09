Merrie Monarch Festival returns at full strength for 60th anniversary
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Auntie Luana Kawelu, center, was joined by her family Friday for a family portrait. From left are Colleen Kawelu, Kawena Kawelu, Kathy Kawelu, Kamaha‘o Kawelu, Ka‘iana Kawelu and Ka‘ohu Kawelu.
MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Merrie Monarch Festival organizer Auntie Luana Kawelu posed Friday in the bleachers at Edith Kanaka’ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo.
MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Merrie Monarch Festival organizer Auntie Luana Kawelu stands in front of a photograph of her mother, Auntie Dottie Thompson, who ran the festival before her. Kawelu says she pulls strength from her mother.