Vital Statistics Vital statistics: March 31 to April 5 By Ashley Adriano aadriano@staradvertiser.com April 9, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, March 31 to April 5 >> Jared Addison and Skye Accalia Mckelvie >> Antonio Alberto Araujo and Tabatha Denise Llanos >> Alicia Lavern Banks and Beau Jade Byington >> Jacob Andrew Barbot and Chelsey Caitlin McCleskey >> Justin Thomas Burns and Carla Rubi Mercado Vargas >> Mark Anthony Castro and Corina Ortiz >> Michael Danha Chang and Emily Ke'alalaua'ehiwahiwa Narumi Hirano >> Jill Marie Federizo and Jack Keaweaweulaokalani Hutchison Wright >> Gregory Ross Fischbach and Freida Ignacio Garcia >> Elijah Joseph Frazier and Hans-Jacob Schmidt >> Christin Noriko Gentz and Richard Joseph Callahan III >> Attila Bryan Gooden and Olivia Grace de la Cruz >> Candace Kealohaonalani Hong and Jae Min Lim >> Joshua Edward Jones and Vanessa Felicidad Clemente >> Orlando Juarez and Candida Vargas >> Ron Sadao Kayano and Natalia Mohylnytska >> John Samoeun Kourn and Mariana Amairani Lopez >> Michael Terry Kral and Sara Jean McMonagle >> Koali'i Paul-Norman Ladao and Hulali Grace Puakinamu Suelan Mariko Puaa Alford >> Nicholas Jeremiah Tetsuji Mitsumori and Jennifer Ma >> Tannys Melanie Moffatt and Laura Michelle Hastings >> Karolina Elzbieta Porebska and Martin Wranik >> Chad Michael Pugh and Shirley Christina Hair >> Willard Scott Rosener and Yuki Iida Moeck >> Ana Luisa Sanchez and Irving Bernard Mejia >> Raymond Lazarte Senensi and Gail Haunani Gilman >> Piikeakaleiokalani Donaldean Souza and Richard Anthony Vazquez >> Jake Marcus Studzinski and Sarah Elisabeth Roque >> Ashley Ann Kapuanani Tabion and Carmelo Diaz >> Lauren Mackenzie Toll and Jason Edward Tobin >> Thomas Werner Toth and Senay Birgul >> Lindzz Deangelo Turnbow and Nicollette Ivy Cheng >> John Vierra III and Delilah Dela Cruz Cabrera >> Alexandria Nicole Whaley and Brett Lee Willett BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, March 31 to April 5 >> Nythro Zcion Magnaye Alcaraz >> Dakota Rylie Tamayo Barit >> Layden Phillip Bechard >> Natalia Cabello >> Crew Patrick Campanella >> Carter Zane Kaito Enriques >> Nehemiah Ghershawn Samuel H.R. Fritz-Betiru >> Emmett Oliver Hee >> Zion Shore Kamaha'o Ka'awaloa >> Parker Damian Kwock >> Milo Anthony Mathews >> Harrison Lucas Ogden >> Cali-Isabelle Ayako Waolani Onizuka >> Elisa Shizuko Ramos >> Oren Shizuo Ramos >> Reece Ryuji Kaipono Shinn >> Luna Eclipse Leahlani Stevens >> Logan Bobby Suchy >> Rene Josue Vicente Ticas