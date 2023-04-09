comscore David Shapiro: OHA too quick to reject latest ceded-lands proposal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: OHA too quick to reject latest ceded-lands proposal

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 18 House Speaker Scott Saiki offered OHA $100 million in cash, $65 million in improvements to its Fisherman’s Wharf property and a boost to $25 million from $21.5 million in annual state allotments — with inflation escalators — in exchange for dropping futile plans for high-rise residential development of its Kakaako Makai properties.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 18

    House Speaker Scott Saiki offered OHA $100 million in cash, $65 million in improvements to its Fisherman’s Wharf property and a boost to $25 million from $21.5 million in annual state allotments — with inflation escalators — in exchange for dropping futile plans for high-rise residential development of its Kakaako Makai properties.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has made many costly misjudgments in decades of attempts to settle its ceded-lands dispute with the state, and trustees may have made another by too hastily rejecting a new proposal from House Speaker Scott Saiki. Read more

Previous Story
Chemical attack latest violent assault against women in Mililani
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2023

Scroll Up