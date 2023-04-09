comscore Dave Reardon: Table-turning victory could spark Hawaii for rest of season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Table-turning victory could spark Hawaii for rest of season

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii players acknowledged their fans attending after their win.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii players acknowledged their fans attending after their win.

After that Bad Ninth on Good Friday for the University of Hawaii baseball team, coach Rich Hill was asked to reflect. Instead, he chose to project. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 8, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 9, 2023

Scroll Up