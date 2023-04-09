Dave Reardon: Table-turning victory could spark Hawaii for rest of season
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii players acknowledged their fans attending after their win.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree