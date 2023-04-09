Hawaii finally earns a 3-2 decision over Bakersfield

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

But after dropping the first two, the Rainbow Warriors claimed a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s finale of the Big West series at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

What were the odds — 3-to-2? — that all three baseball games between Hawaii and Cal State Bakersfield would result in 3-2 scores?

But after dropping the first two, the Rainbow Warriors claimed a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s finale of the Big West series at Les Murakami Stadium.

With the score tied at 2-all in the eighth inning, third baseman Aaron Ujimori hit a one-out single. Zach Storbakken, pinch-running for Ujimori, sprinted to third on second baseman Stone Miyao’s single to right. Matthew Miura then hit a hard grounder that shortstop Cody Hendriks flubbed as Storbakken came home with the go-ahead run.

“That was a ground ball double play, routine double play, and I felt (Hendriks) was maybe a little deep on it,” CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. “He could have been in a step or two.”

In his first appearance since March 18, right-hander Tyler Dyball pitched a scoreless ninth to improve to 1-1. Dyball did not allow a hit or run in two innings.

“It was kind of a hunch on my part,” UH coach Rich Hill said of summoning Dyball to relieve left-handed Connor Harrison, the usual closer. “It looked like (the Roadrunners) were going to have a hard time with a little bit of an uptick in velocity. Tyler provides that. He’s 88 to 90 (mph) today, and they just hadn’t seen that all weekend. And they hadn’t seen a right-hander like that. I thought he provided the best velocity from a right-hander. And he’s got a good slider.”

Of the seven batters Dyball faced, four were retired on grounders, one on a line drive to shortstop Kyson Donahue, and one on a fly to center fielder Matt Wong.

“Just chomping on the bit, just waiting for my opportunity to be ready to go,” said Dyball, a junior from Kaiser High.

>> RELATED: Dave Reardon: Table-turning victory could spark Hawaii for rest of season

Two years ago, he had four saves. But last year, he suffered from bone spurs in his pitching elbow that required surgery. Now physically fit, Dyball embraces a return to late-inning situations.

“Closing is fun,” Dyball said. “I treat the ninth like it’s the fifth. Pressure is all the same. Pressure is a privilege. I look forward to the opportunity.”

Miyao, who entered hitting .203, went 4-for-4 and scored a run in the sixth to tie it at 2-all. In that inning, Miyao’s single was the first of three consecutive two-out hits. “We work on that in our intrasquad games,” Hill said. “It’s a two-out, nobody-on drill. … It’s a priority to string them together.”

Hill praised Miyao for emerging from offensive woes. “I can’t say enough about Stone Miyao,” Hill said. “He was really struggling coming into this game. I thought he had a good matchup.”

Miyao said a coach from high school was helpful in regaining his swing. “I got to work on it in my hard times,” Miyao said. “It was good.”

Donahue filled in more spots on his Baseball Bingo card. After beginning the season as the third baseman, Donahue played second on Friday and first base and shortstop on Saturday. He also has started a game in left field.

“I just need center field, right field, catcher and pitcher,” Donahue said, smiling.

Donahue has been the most consistent at the plate. In the first inning, he powered a drive that hit the top of the fence in right-center and fell on the warning track. That double advanced DallasJ Duarte to third and set up the game’s first run with Wong’s ensuing sacrifice fly.

“It was close,” Donahue said of the near homer, “but it bounced back in. I’ll take the double.”

The ’Bows, who improved to 14-12 overall and 4-5 in the Big West, earned a break today and Monday. Hill imposed a 48-hour rest. The ’Bows play host to UC San Diego on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.