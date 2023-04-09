comscore Hawaii finally earns a 3-2 decision over Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii finally earns a 3-2 decision over Bakersfield

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Matthew Miura connected on a hard-grounder in the eighth inning that could not be handled at short and resulted in a go-ahead run. Scoring on Miura’s hit was pinch-runner Zach Storbakken.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH’s Matthew Miura connected on a hard-grounder in the eighth inning that could not be handled at short and resulted in a go-ahead run. Scoring on Miura’s hit was pinch-runner Zach Storbakken.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Scoring on Matthew Miura’s hit was pinch-runner Zach Storbakken in UH’s 3-2 win over Cal State Bakersfield at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Scoring on Matthew Miura’s hit was pinch-runner Zach Storbakken in UH’s 3-2 win over Cal State Bakersfield at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Aaron Ujimori hit a single in the eighth inning.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH’s Aaron Ujimori hit a single in the eighth inning.

But after dropping the first two, the Rainbow Warriors claimed a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s finale of the Big West series at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 8, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 9, 2023

Scroll Up