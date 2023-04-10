Letter: Abandoned bus was an invitation to crime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Any abandoned vehicle is an invitation to mischief. An abandoned bus is a playground for the ill-disposed (“Sex assault leaves community on edge,” Star-Advertiser, April 7).

The bus that sheltered a sexual assault was allowed to squat there. Whoever is supposed to haul it away is responsible for providing aid and comfort to criminals.

So shame on all who allowed that wreck to sit and fester. Don’t lament crime when you provide the venue for it. Some authority is not only responsible, but one could say complicit.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

