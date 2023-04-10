comscore Letter: Abandoned bus was an invitation to crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Abandoned bus was an invitation to crime

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Any abandoned vehicle is an invitation to mischief. An abandoned bus is a playground for the ill-disposed (“Sex assault leaves community on edge,” Star-Advertiser, April 7). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Stop restricting rights of the public

Scroll Up